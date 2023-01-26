Six of the Best As Manchester City Girls Reach Conti-Cup Semis

Hayley Raso and Lauren Hemp scored a brace apiece as holders Manchester City cruised into the last four of the Conti-Cup. Bunny Shaw and Mary Fowler scored the other goals as City put six without reply past a hapless Bristol City.

The blues were looking to bounce back from Saturday’s lacklustre display against Aston Villa and manager Gareth Taylor rang a few changes from that match.

Sandy MacIver, Kerstin Casparij and Steph Houghton all came in at the back, with Yui Hasegawa and Raso coming into the midfield. Mary Fowler and Filippa Angedahl backed up Shaw in a three-pronged attack.

And it worked like a dream for Taylor as City surged into a two-goal lead within the opening 12 minutes through Raso. Alex Greenwood’s cross from the left found the Australian at the far post, who made no mistake from close range.

To be fair, the goal in the eighth minute had already looked like arriving, with Angeldahl testing the keeper early on. City drove home their dominance just four minutes later when Raso hit her and City’s second of the night. Angeldahl’s through ball set Raso off behind the Vixen’s defence, before firing across goal and into the bottom corner.

City were utterly dominant against their Championship opponents, with the home side barely in the game. So, when the WSL’s top scorer Bunny Shaw made it 3-0 on the half hour, it was no longer a question of City qualifying, but how many they would score in the process. Hemp’s cross from the left was met by the head of Shaw, who powered home the third.

Playing against her former club, Hemp took on the Bristol defence five minutes later and fired home with a cool finish to make it 4-0. The Lioness had been combining well with Shaw all evening, and the Jamaican turned provider on this occasion.

Hemp went back to assisting on the stroke of half-time as Fowler met the England star’s cutback to strike the ball home. 5-0 up at the break, the blues were starting to look like the team they once were,

City continued to create chances but would have to wait until the 60th minute to make it 6-0 and once again, Shaw and Hemp combined with the latter prodding the ball beyond the dive of the home keeper.

Despite the 6-0 lead, City completely restricted the home side, making sure they had no attempts on goal. The blues will find out their League Cup fate tomorrow and will face either Chelsea, who beat Spurs 3-1 or West Ham, who won 1-0 at Liverpool. The blues could also face Arsenal or Aston Villa, with the two meeting on Thursday.

Final score: Bristol City Women 0-6 Manchester City Women.