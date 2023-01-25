Three Manchester City Fixtures Amended

The lords and masters of TV have spoken once again and three of Manchester City’s fixtures in March have been amended for live broadcast. The blues matches at home to Newcastle and West Ham United and their trip to Crystal Palace have been selected for TV viewing.

The blues face Newcastle at home on March 4th, however, rather than the scheduled 3pm kick-off, we have the delights of a 1230 kick-off. City have featured in four midday kick-offs so far this season, winning two (away to Wolves and Leicester) and losing two (Home to Brentford and some other irrelevant match). BT Sport will screen the soon-to-be-named all-English dirty oil human rights derby.

The trip to Palace also remains on the same day, but will have a 5.30 kick-off, just great for travelling fans returning from London. City have taken part in just one 5.30 start this season, a 1-1 draw at Aston Villa, and the blues have an indifferent record when kicking off at this time.

The blues final change at the start of spring is the home fixture against West Ham. Instead of Saturday 18th March, the blues now host the Hammers the following day with a 4.30pm kick-off. However, should City reach the quarter-final of the FA Cup, this fixture will be rearranged again to accommodate.