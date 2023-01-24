Sky Blue News: Mad Max, Conti Quarters, Phil Fit?, and More...

After the quick pace of the festive fixtures, it feels a little strange that Manchester City Men must wait until Friday for the next match. The Man City Women will be back tomorrow, trying to advance in the Continental Cup. Sky Blue News has the latest as we get ready for all the action.

The youngster is under contract with Boca Juniors until December 2026, but his long-term future at the club has been called into question amid interest from a number of top European clubs. According to Fichajes, Man City, Real Madrid and Milan are three clubs who are ‘closely following the performance and evolution’ of Zeballos. The report adds that Zeballos is attracted by the City Football Group, who have a number of clubs around the globe including reigning Premier League champions Man City, with scouts monitoring a plethora of upcoming talents in South America. Indeed, Pep Guardiola’s side recently delved into the Argentine market to recruit Julian Alvarez from River Plate, and the 22-year-old World Cup winner has since made a notable impression with the Citizens. City have also completed the signing of Velez Sarsfield starlet Maximo Perrone this month, with the 20-year-old set to join up with Guardiola’s squad after representing Argentina at the Under-20 South American Championships.

Manchester City have completed the signing of Maximo Perrone from Velez Sarsfield. The 20-year-old Argentinian midfielder moves to the Etihad Stadium on a five-and-half year deal. A really good deal and reportedly only £8M. A great signing for an ‘8’ who can shoot and defend as well as press really well. He will train with the first team following the U20 South American Championships. Perrone will then be assessed in the summer over a possible loan.

Official: Manchester City Sign Maximo Perrone https://t.co/DvRl8WIvhE — Bitter and Blue (@BitterandBlue1) January 23, 2023

It is explained that officials within UEFA are planning to set a five-year maximum for the length of time over which a player’s transfer fee can be spread. In a hint towards the severity of the matter, it is suggested that the new policy could brought in before the upcoming summer transfer window. Manchester City are expected to be busy during the coming transfer window, with a number of areas within Pep Guardiola’s first-team squad being identified by those within the club as positions to replenish and refresh ahead of the 2023/24 campaign. The likes of Rafael Leao and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia have been sounded out for wide roles by those in transfer-focussed positions as players to be monitored over the course of the coming months, while in midfield areas, Jude Bellingham and Enzo Fernandez have admirers within the club.

We advanced to the knockout stages of the competition after winning all four Group B matches, scoring 12 goals and maintaining a quartet of clean sheets in the process. Similarly, Bristol City progressed to the last-eight as Group D victors - following a crucial final match success over Lewes at the Dripping Pan. That form has transferred to the league for Lauren Smith’s side as they currently sit second in the Barclays Women’s Championship – one point off top spot with a game in hand on league leaders London City. As a result, Taylor is anticipating a difficult cup tie in front of their home crowd at Ashton Gate.

' @garethtaylor_73 shares his thoughts on Wednesday night's Continental Cup tie with Bristol City ⤵️ — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 23, 2023

City slipped eight points behind Arsenal with their defeat by Manchester United last week, but responded with two wins from two against Tottenham and Wolves. That closed the gap to two points to Arsenal before their clash with United on Sunday, albeit having played two games more. It looked as though City would gain some ground on the Gunners, until Eddie Nketiah’s late winner over United moved them back to five points ahead of City with a game in hand. And after the game, Odegaard was asked of the impact City’s results had on the Arsenal squad. “No, honestly, we don’t care about City or any other team,” Odegaard insisted. “We expected them to win so that was not a big surprise and we just focused on our game, to come here and win and that’s what we did. The way we won this game gives us a special feeling that will help as well.”

The England international was not involved in a City matchday squad for the first time this season, as the Blues beat Wolves 3-0 thanks to an Erling Haaland hat-trick on Sunday. It was revealed prior to the game that Foden wasn’t ‘fully fit’, but speaking afterwards, Guardiola explained a foot problem could rule him out of Friday’s FA Cup meeting with Arsenal. “It was an action in Old Trafford, a jam with [Aaron] Wan-Bissaka,” the City manager said, when asked about the injury. “When he falls down he has a problem in his feet. “He’s struggling so far. Painful, two or three days rest, gets better, then down. We decided with the doctors to stay to recover well. “We will see if he arrives [in time] for Arsenal, if he’s not fit we wait until the next game at Spurs [on 5 February]. Otherwise, he doesn’t train well, he’s a bit uncomfortable. That’s why we decided with the doctors to have two or three days off and see if he gets better.”

The Manchester City midfielder may not be involved in Friday’s FA Cup encounter - here's the latesthttps://t.co/Z2YoktgAi0 — ManchesterWorld (@MancWorldUK) January 23, 2023

And finally... The latest on the Pedro Porro possibilities.

Sporting signed Porro permanently from Manchester City after a loan deal, and he’s been attracting interest from elsewhere since before the Lisbon club used their buying clause. Sunday’s edition of Record reports Tottenham are set to make a final effort for the signing. It’s also stated Real Madrid could enter talks if it looks like Spurs are getting somewhere. A move to Los Blancos, and subsequent return to Spain, is seen as an attractive option for the footballer. In addition, the ‘worst case scenario’ for Sporting is presented, and according to Record that’s Manchester City using their €23m buyback clause. That sounds like a very advantageous deal for Pep Guardiola’s side, but there’s been no indication yet that it’s something they’re planning to do.

Pedro Porro | ‘Worst-case scenario’



• Sporting worry Man City could sign player for €23m

• Tottenham could make final offer

• Real Madrid dragged into the picturehttps://t.co/Of1s1udTx9 #mcfc #thfc #coys — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) January 22, 2023

There you are. Keep with Bitter and Blue as we get ready for Conti Cup and FA Cup action.