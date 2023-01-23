Official: Manchester City Sign Maximo Perrone

Manchester City have completed the signing of Maximo Perrone from Velez Sarsfield.

The 20-year-old Argentinian midfielder moves to the Etihad Stadium on a five-and-half year deal.

A really good deal and reportedly only £8M. A great signing for an ‘8’ who can shoot and defend as well as press really well. He will train with the first team following the U20 South American Championships. Perrone will then be assessed in the summer over a possible loan.