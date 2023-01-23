3 Up & 2 Down: Manchester City 3-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester City Defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 to keep pace in the Premier League title race at the weekend. Erling Haaland moved two goals clear of last year’s Golden Boot-winning total of 23. Here’s a look at what storylines are trending after the win at the Etihad.

3 Up

Hat Trick Haaland - Erlin Haaland scored all three of City’s goals against Wolves. It marks the 4th hat trick of his short Premier League Career. Haaland is now the fastest to 4 trebles in the history of the competition. Ruud van Nistelrooy was the previous record holder at 65 matches. It too Haaland 19. For more on Erling’s record-breaking ways, click here.

Good Grealish - It’s taken the better part of one and a half years, but it appears they Jack Grealish has finally adapted to his role with Man City. Since returning from the World Cup, Jack has had his most consistent run of performances in a City shirt. Mahrez has scored many of the goals of late, but Super Jack has had nearly as much influence as his fellow winger.

Rico Rest - Rico Lewis has had quite the run with the first team. The 18-year-old has played his way into a regular role in Pep’s side. The manager pulled his starlet off the pitch at halftime against Wolves, citing several factors in his post-match presser including keeping the youngster fresh. As well as Rico has played, he figures to be vital down the stretch for the Sky Blues.

2 Down

Foden Fitness - Phil Foden was dropped from the squad against Wolverhampton. That is a sentence that I hadn’t imagined writing in 2023, but here we are. He isn’t injured. There are no little niggles. He just isn’t ready to play according to Guardiola. Our star boy has hit a rough patch. Now we wait to see how he responds to being left out of the lineup.

VAR - Too often over the last string of matches, VAR has let Manchester City down. Once again, City had what looked like a poor decision by the lead official upheld by the video review system. A clip of Grealish’s heel that should have been a penalty joins another missed penalty call of a handball against Spurs and the now-infamous non-offside call against United.

We are now over halfway through the Premier League campaign and the storylines continue to twist and turn. What does the future have in store for the Sky Blues?

