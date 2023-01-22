Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Run Roughshod, Beat Wolves 3-0

Manchester City 3, Erling Haaland (40’, 50’ PEN, 54’)

Wolves 0

Welcome to your quick recap.

Manchester City have won a fantastic match after another tough first half. Pep Guardiola went a bit more traditional as he put in a controlled lineup to emphasize possession and it worked even if it took until the 40th to score the first one.

A match that had a little bit of everything as they cleaned up with three goals in fifteen or so minutes on either side of the half. A good win.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a much better second half after a similarly filled first to the one midweek. It includes a Haaland hat trick as he continues his season charge.

City had so many players who played a near flawless second half.

Two of note who did play well and were lively were Jack Grealish who was lights out and Kevin De Bruyne who really showed out.

The story of the night is that City get a much needed win that will help keep pace at the top.

It’s a fantastic win and one that will propel this team for the next stretch of the season.

