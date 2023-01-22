Gut Feelings: Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manc Pete (@inuisibilem) - Bitter and Blue

On paper, it’s a City win. Sadly, we don’t play on paper and this one is difficult to call. City played like Spurs in the first half on Thursday before paying like City for the second 45. We don’t need that again and we can’t afford to give Wolves a head start. Before Thursday’s match, Wolves might have fancied their chances. They’re a good side and shouldn’t be where they are, and, although the pose a threat, City will have the bit between their teeth now and should push on. I’m going for a good victory here for the mighty blue boys. City 4-1 Wolves

Craig Resnik-Hanson (@CraigSporticos) – Sporticos

Julen Lopetegui has predictably brought this Wolves side on leaps and bounds. They are very strong defensively, well organised and fluid in transition. Despite an inspiring comeback against Spurs, this should be a very tough game. We are taking one step forward and one step back lately and I see that continuing here in a low scoring draw. City 1-1 Wolves

Crunk Chocolate (@crunkchocolate) - Shades of Blue Podcast

Wolverhampton’s newest manager Julen Lopetegui brings a squad that are floating above the relegation zone needing a win. Wolverhampton comes to the Etihad after Pep’s lion roar of an interview. Does Pep run the same squad back? The entire squad gave their all and deserves a consecutive start. Doubtful KDB is benched in back to back matches. If Kevin comes into the Starting XI, which player goes to the bench? Does not matter what eleven players are on the pitch at kick off. I do know the crowd should be raucous and our Blues will play with fire, desire, and passion. Manchester City 3-0 Wolverhampton

CITYZENDuck (@duckman4real)- Bitter and Blue

I reckon City will be looking to respond to the criticism their manager gave them after they needed a second-half comeback against Spurs. Whether or not the fans give Pep what he wants, I don’t know. Wolves have been improving since Lopetegui took over, and I do think they could give City some trouble. Teams have been packing it in at the back against the Sky Blues lately and I think that is exactly how Wolverhampton will play this one. I’m looking for the Jack Grealish-Riyad Mahrez pairing to continue their effectiveness, I’ll take City to win at home and move 6 points clear of third-place Newcastle United. Haaland bags a brace. City 3-0 Wolves.

City embarks on the second half of the Premier League season with this match against Wolverhampton. A win could go a long way toward kickstarting their title push.

How do you think the match will go? Let us know in the comments.