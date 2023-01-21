Manchester City v Wolves: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a solid club in Wolverhampton.

The Premier League is rolling and we enter a tricky match vs Wolves.

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Ashton New Rd, Manchester, England

Time and Date: Sunday 22 January 2023, Kickoff at 14:00 BST, 9.00 am (EST, USA)

Referee: David Coote.

Assistants: Lee Betts, Timothy Wood.

Fourth official: Thomas Bramall.

VAR: Darren England.

Assistant VAR: Ian Hussin.

TV Info: SKY SPORTS (UK), Peacock/USA Network/Universo (USA), DAZN (Canada), Hotstar VIP (India), Paramount+ (Mexico), SuperSport (Nigeria)

Preview + Form

An incredible second half display on Thursday against Tottenham saw City maintain the title challenge after suffering back-to-back defeats.

Wolves suffered vs Liverpool in the cup and lost at home. This should make for a fun match as Lopetegui vs Guardiola is an all Spain affair that should entertain.

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

Pep Guardiola’s side have just Ruben Dias as questionable.

Wolves have Boubacar Traore, Chiquinho, Pedro Neto and Sasa Kalajdzic out.

Prediction

Manchester City 3-1 Wolves