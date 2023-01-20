Manchester City Takes First in Deloitte Football Money League

Manchester City have for the first time in these rankings topped the money league. Deloitte, an accounting firm claims the revenue and other factors has handed City the forst spot.

Manchester City has with an overall revenue of €731m the number one spot. Next comes Real Madrid, the current holders of the Champions League, who managed €713.8m. Rounding out the top three are Liverpool FC, with €701.7m.

Here’s a handy graphic:

Deloitte Money League published

Manchester City retain top spot

Liverpool rise to third and overtake Manchester United

Leeds and Newcastle join the top 20 which has 11 Premier League clubs in total pic.twitter.com/Ixr7Cg4wEC — Kieran Maguire (@KieranMaguire) January 19, 2023

As expected, the usual haters are up in arms and moaning about the savvy moves City have made. It’s almost like a decade of success makes for great commercial partners in the modern day.

To follow, City have focused on making the best since they now lack behind in squad spending despite here being first in overall revenue.

An interesting list, but meaningless on the pitch. City will continue to do great business and there will continue to do so.