Manchester City 4-2 Spurs, Keep Title Hopes Intact: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City rectified a miserable first half and put on four in the second to keep pace at the top. Thanks to a surely fired up half time talk from Pep Guardiola and some really motivated players, City won a great one.

Pep after the match was also extra fiery and had a lot to say. Let’s dive in to that reaction.

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“I want a reaction from the whole club, the whole organisation!”

“I’m here and I just listen to Spurs fans... There is a tendency with human beings when you’ve won a lot... We have to give it to them.”

“We are a happy flowers team, all nice and good. I don’t want to be happy flowers, I want to beat Arsenal. If we play in that way, Arsenal will destroy us.”

“Two back-to-backs [#PL] against this Liverpool, the way we played, in this country...”

“I don’t recognise my team, they [previously] had the passion and desire to run...”

“We are far, far away from being able to compete at the highest level...”

“Our fans have to push us, have to demand more, have to say they know how good we are,” said Pep.

“Today we were lucky. 9/10 times we will come back like we did against Aston Villa. We were able to do it but we will not be able to do it every time.

“A lot of our jobs and our lives is to have passion for something. If we are comfortable, are you going to tell me we played bad in the first half? Absolutely not.

“In the first half against that team that makes a good build-up. What a striker Harry Kane is. Kulusevski, Son. The transition they have.

“I am sure Antonio will not agree with me, but they are a fantastic team.”