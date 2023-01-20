3 Up & 2 Down: Manchester City 4-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City pulled it out of the fire against Tottenham Hotspur to defeat the Londoners 4-2. It was City’s first win over Spurs since the 2021 League Cup final. Here’s my look at what’s trending after the match at the Etihad.

3 Up

Winter Riyad - Our Algerian ace is back to his midseason form. Riyad has scored 5 goals in his last 4 appearances in all competitions. He was involved in every goal City scored on Thursday, setting up two and scoring two more including the go-ahead goal.

Julian & Haaland - The pair of young forwards came to the club together in the summer, but have rarely shared the pitch. Pep chose both to start against Spurs and the result was fantastic. Alvarez scored the goal that started the Sky Blues’ comeback and Erling bagged the equalizer. The only other time the two started a match was in a 6-0 thrashing of Nottingham Forest where they netted 5 times between them.

Rock Steady Rico - What is left to be said about our budding starlet? Rico Lewis was once again brilliant against Tottenham. He has looked comfortable and in control throughout the season regardless of the competition or opponent. Now if only he could draw a yellow card.

2 Down

Ederson - Ederson had an absolute nightmare moment at the end of the first half. He made an ill-advised pass to Rodri in the center of his box with Rodrigo Bentancur closing him down. Rodri could do little but deflect the ball away. Dejan Kulusevski was there to punish the Brazilian goalkeeper for his sin.

My Sanity - This club continues to test my mental resolve. Once again they have left me to doubt everything I think I know, only to lift my spirits back with a remarkable and unlikely victory. I love this club to be sure, but I question if I’m not the victim of some sort of abuse at the hands of the Manc Blues.

City go again at the weekend with a home date with Wolverhampton Wanderers. In the meantime, let me know what storylines you have your eyes on in the comments.