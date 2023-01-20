Sky Blue News: Spurs Reaction, Pep Pleads with Fans, Gundo Leaving?, and More...

Manchester City sprung to life in the second half after falling 0-2 behind to Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad. The performance could serve as a springboard to a title run. Here’s a look at all the latest news from around the web from Sky Blue News.

City recovered from conceding two goals in two minutes at the end of the first-half to produce a stunning second 45 and beat Tottenham 4-2 on another memorable night at the Etihad Stadium. The Blues were at their irresistible best when it was needed most to repeat Tottenham’s feat by scoring twice in two minutes early after the break through Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland. Two more from the excellent Riyad Mahrez completed a superb comeback by City who had to dig deep to turn this game around.

A match that had a little bit of everything as they cleaned up with three goals in twelve minutes and then added one more for good measure. One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a much better second half after small errors led to the deficit. Notably, Rico Lewis who looks like a proper five year starter already. City had so many players who played a near flawless second half. Two of note who did play well and were lively were Julian Alvarez and Jack Grealish The story of the night is that City get a much needed win that will help keep pace at the top.

Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Salvage Season, Beat Spurs 4-2 https://t.co/K7wqHdMSgI — Bitter and Blue (@BitterandBlue1) January 19, 2023

Spurs did the double over Pep Guardiola’s side last season and looked on course for an incredible fifth win in six games against City when they took a shock 2-0 lead into the break following a quickfire burst from Dejan Kulusevski (44) and Emerson Royal (45+2) just before the interval. But Julian Alvarez (51) and Erling Haaland (53) came up with a two-goal salvo for City soon after the restart - with the latter scoring for the first time in four games - and Mahrez (63), having played a part in both those goals, produced a moment of individual magic to grab one of his own and put the hosts in front. The Algerian deservedly doubled his tally for the season late on when he rounded off a fantastic second half from City by darting onto a Clement Lenglet error to dink in a late fourth. “We know they’re a great team, but that fight and will to win, never knowing when they’re beaten - that’s a really special quality to have,” said Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher afterwards. “That result tonight for Arsenal will be a real blow.”

Pep Guardiola took aim at his Manchester City players and club supporters after his side fought back from two goals down to beat Tottenham 4-2. City went into half-time 2-0 down after late goals from Dejan Kulusevski and Emerson Royal sucker-punched the home side. Referee Simon Hooper’s whistle was met with a smattering of boos around an otherwise docile Etihad, much to the confusion of Guardiola. City returned from the break and a half-time grilling to turn the tide swiftly and efficiently, goals from Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland pulling them level before a Riyad Mahrez brace completed the comeback to a much more jubilant Etihad crowd. After the final whistle, Guardiola went on a scathing attack aimed at everyone from his own players to the fans, and below is every word.

'I want my fans back' - Every word Pep Guardiola said in Man City rant after Spurs win #MCFC #MCITOT https://t.co/lMFocCXOD5 — Manchester City News (@ManCityMEN) January 19, 2023

WHAT HAPPENED? A Riyad Mahrez masterclass helped turn things around at the Etihad amid a catalogue of errors from Spurs which gifted City their third and fourth goals in a 4-2 win. While Grealish sang the praises of his Algerian team-mate to Sky Sports after the match, the England international revealed that the changing room wasn’t a happy place to be in with Tottenham 2-0 up at the break. WHAT THEY SAID: “It wasn’t the best dressing room at half-time, it was silent for a little while at the start,” Grealish said post-match. “The manager spoke to us, gave us some encouragement and I thought we were brilliant in the second half.” THE BIGGER PICTURE: Thursday’s turnaround provided three much needed points to Pep Guardiola’s side, as they look to pull clear of Manchester United, who dropped points at Crystal Palace on Wednesday. Despite keeping chase with league leaders Arsenal - having narrowed the gap to five points - City’s manager looked less than pleased after the full-time whistle, and even hit out at the lack of passion from his own supporters.

Just this week, it was reported in England that La Liga giants Barcelona held a serious interest in signing Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer at the end of the season, and fresh reports from Spain on Thursday would suggest that this interest has now ended in a positive outcome for the Camp Nou side. According to the information of Jose Alvarez, reporting for El Chiringuito, FC Barcelona have now ‘closed’ the signing of Ilkay Gundogan from Manchester City for June 2023 – upon the expiry of his current deal with the Premier League champions. It is stated that the former Borussia Dortmund man – who was one of Pep Guardiola’s first signings upon his arrival at City – has wanted to make the move to Spain for ‘family reasons’ and believes that his time at the Etihad Stadium is now over.

According to reports from Spain, Ilkay Gundogan is set to leave #ManCity and join Barcelona at the end of the season.https://t.co/0idBOFPjgw — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) January 19, 2023

And finally... City are once again raking in the cash.

Manchester City reigns supreme for the second year in a row. The Premier League giants have retained their position as the highest revenue-generating soccer team at $794 million for the 2021-22 season — a 13% increase year-over-year, according to the Deloitte Football Money League. Manchester City, which captured its sixth league title last season, benefited from $403 million in commercial income — a Premier League record. The top 20 wealthiest clubs in the world generated $9.9 billion in 2021-22. For the first time, 11 of the Premier League’s 20 teams were part of that group. La Liga’s Real Madrid was the second-highest revenue-generating club at $771 million. Liverpool finished third at $758 million, up $105 million compared to 2018-19.

Manchester City just completed a stunning comeback from 2-0 down to stun Tottenham, 4-2.



It feels commonplace for the Premier League giants — who once again are the wealthiest soccer club in the world. — Front Office Sports (@FOS) January 19, 2023

That’s all for now Cityzens. There isn’t much time to catch your breath after a rollercoaster ride against Spurs. City go again on Sunday as they host another Premier League match, this time against Wolverhampton.