Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Salvage Season, Beat Spurs 4-2

Manchester City 4, Julián Álvarez (51’) Erling Haaland (53’) Riyad Mahrez (63’, 90’)

Spurs 2, Dejan Kulusevski (44’) Emerson Royal (45’+2’)

Welcome to your quick recap.

Manchester City have won a fantastic match after a struggled first half. Pep Guardiola must have given one hell of a mid time talk as they boys came out firing in the second. Erling Haaland and company played an exceptional second 45.

A match that had a little bit of everything as they cleaned up with three goals in twelve minutes and then added one more for good measure.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a much better second half after small errors led to the deficit. Notably, Rico Lewis who looks like a proper five year starter already.

City had so many players who played a near flawless second half.

Two of note who did play well and were lively were Julian Alvarez and Jack Grealish

The story of the night is that City get a much needed win that will help keep pace at the top.

It’s a fantastic win and one that will propel this team for the next stretch of the season.

Stay tuned for more coverage here at Bitter and Blue.

For now, join the conversation in the comments or on social media (@BitterandBlue1).