Sky Blue News: Women Advance, Spurs Preview, Pep Presser, and More...

Manchester City Women are through to the Conti Cup quarterfinals and the Men are set to Host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. Sky Blue news is here with all the latest to keep you up to date.

Filippa Angeldahl scored a stoppage-time winner as holders Manchester City beat Leicester City 1-0 to reach the quarter-finals of the Continental Cup as Group B winners. Angeldahl turned in Lauren Hemp’s cross as the game entered the 91st minute. City’s victory means they will play Bristol City the last eight. Jodie Hutton’s goal straight from a corner sealed a 1-0 victory for Bristol City at Lewes.

It took until the half-hour point for City to have any real glimpse of goal, and it came when Conti Cup top scorer Mary Fowler hooked an effort just over the bar at the near post following good work from Kerstin Casparij down the right. The holders were beginning to find some joy down the right, with the lively Hayley Raso forcing a corner after being threaded through by Angeldahl’s pass in behind. However, after sitting deep and absorbing the pressure, Willie Kirk’s side twice called Sandy MacIver into action as half-time approached. And our keeper was thankful to Steph Houghton for clearing the danger after Sam Tierney had beaten her to a loose ball in the box, but the England international would show great reactions soon after to smother Jemma Purfield’s powerful header from a corner.

Thursday night in a match that could have major ramifications in the title race and the battle for Champions League qualification. The former find themselves scrabbling to make up an eight point deficit to Arsenal, Spurs’ conquerors on Sunday, after their loss to Manchester United. Tottenham, meanwhile, are in danger of slipping out of the race for the top four. Following their loss at the weekend, they found themselves five points off a Manchester United side that have a game in hand and are picking up momentum just as Antonio Conte and company are scrabbling around for their own. Spurs have a remarkably impressive record against City of late, notably winning at the Etihad Stadium last season, but it seems unlikely in the extreme that they can keep it up.

City, who have won just two of their last six matches against Spurs, are eight points behind current league leaders Arsenal ahead of the fixture in midweek. The Blues are scheduled to meet Spurs twice over the course of the next three weeks, travelling to North London to face Antonio Conte’s side on Sunday 5th February. Pep Guardiola has revealed a triple injury boost prior to the match, confirming that Kevin De Bruyne will be available to play despite being absent from first-team training on Tuesday. “Has a personal issue. Didn’t train. He’s back,” said Guardiola during his pre-match press conference.

The Premier League champions have dropped points at home to Everton and away to United since domestic football resumed after the World Cup, while also crashing out of the Carabao Cup with a miserable performance at Southampton. Their performances have been stickier for longer, leading more to question whether the Blues can find enough consistency to challenge Arsenal and - more unpalatable for them - United for the title. Guardiola remains firmly up for fighting for the three competitions they can win this season as he took the blame for recent tactical or selection decisions that have had an adverse impact on the team. And the Catalan also reaffirmed his commitment to staying at the club, with his contract extended back in November until 2025. Also read: Every word from Pep Guardiola press conference “Sometimes I didn’t choose properly the players or maybe the way, it depends on the way we defend, the way we have to do, and this is the only concern,” he said. “I like the challenge because it makes me feel I have to come back again and have to find something to help the team get better because I am the man responsible. When the players don’t play good and they have the desire to do it, it’s because there is something wrong in my decisions and I have to find it - because here people don’t wait, people don’t live off memories about how good we were.

Welcome to the start of the rest of the season. Pep Guardiola hit many topics, from injuries, KDB return, Haaland fit and much more. Let’s dive right in: Pep on KDB + Haaland “He had a personal issue, and didn’t train [with the #ManCity squad on Tuesday. He’s back.” “We have played really good with him [Erling Haaland]. To play better, provide balls to him as much as possible...” Pep on United/looking forward “It’s over, it won’t change anything. Focus on Tottenham. Two minutes later in the dressing room [at Old Trafford], my message was focus on the next game.” “No, we have to improve our game, control what we can control.” “The reason [for one shot on target in the last two games] is the creativity to play hasn’t been as good as usual. Sometimes to have chances, you need a good build-up, spread the defensive lines. We struggle the last two games.” “No. When we play good, always is tactical reasons, I have the duty to find the reasons. The mentality in this group, no [issues]...”

And finally... It looked like it might not happen earlier in the week, but welcome to Manchester Máximo Perrone.

From a holding midfield role, Perrone became one of Vélez’s most important players last year, helping the club from Buenos Aires reach the semi-finals of the Copa Libertadores after eliminating River Plate and Atlético Talleres before being knocked out by reigning champions Flamengo. Just 19 at the time, he wore the captain’s armband as Vélez progressed through the competition. As an academy player, he was picked out by manager Gabriel Heinze as one to watch before making his senior debut. Perrone then built an impressive midfield relationship at the club, playing alongside Nicolas Garayalde in a double pivot. Last season, Perrone scored three goals and provided two assists in 21 starts. Under Guardiola, he can only improve and could be a steal for the Manchester outfit.

