CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City are set to host Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League clash at the City of Manchester Stadium. After a heartbreaking loss against the Rags, Pep should have a few more options available for this one and I expect to see heavy changes, particularly at the back. Here’s my look at the starters against Spurs. Ederson, once again, starts in goal

Pep tapped Manuel Akanji and Nathan Aké at Old Trafford. With more options now available, this time we’ll give the now-fit John Stones a start alongside Aymeric Laporte. Kyle Walker and João Cancelo will once again man the fullback spots.

Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne have each played heavy minutes of late and I expect them to come out of the tunnel to start this match as well. Bernardo Silva moves to the bench this time as team captain, İlkay Gündoğan, takes his slot.

As for the attack, We will start the most consistent and effective front three of late. Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish will retake their respective spots on the wings, and Erling Haaland will look to cash in chances in front of Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Goal Ederson Defenders Kyle Walker John Stones Aymeric Laporte João Cancelo Midfielders Rodri Kevin De Bruyne İlkay Gündoğan Forwards Riyad Mahrez Erling Haaland Jack Grealish

There you are. What is your preferred starting lineup? Let us know in the comments.