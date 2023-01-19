 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur

My starters for a crucial match against Spurs.

By CITYZENDuck
Southampton v Manchester City - Carabao Cup Quarter Final Photo by Manchester City FC/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Manchester City are set to host Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League clash at the City of Manchester Stadium. After a heartbreaking loss against the Rags, Pep should have a few more options available for this one and I expect to see heavy changes, particularly at the back. Here’s my look at the starters against Spurs. Ederson, once again, starts in goal

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Pep tapped Manuel Akanji and Nathan Aké at Old Trafford. With more options now available, this time we’ll give the now-fit John Stones a start alongside Aymeric Laporte. Kyle Walker and João Cancelo will once again man the fullback spots.

Chelsea FC v Manchester City - Premier League Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne have each played heavy minutes of late and I expect them to come out of the tunnel to start this match as well. Bernardo Silva moves to the bench this time as team captain, İlkay Gündoğan, takes his slot.

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League Photo by Tom Flathers/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

As for the attack, We will start the most consistent and effective front three of late. Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish will retake their respective spots on the wings, and Erling Haaland will look to cash in chances in front of Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Goal

Ederson

Defenders

Kyle Walker

John Stones

Aymeric Laporte

João Cancelo

Midfielders

Rodri

Kevin De Bruyne

İlkay Gündoğan

Forwards

Riyad Mahrez

Erling Haaland

Jack Grealish

There you are. What is your preferred starting lineup? Let us know in the comments.

