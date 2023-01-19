Gut Feelings: Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City host Tottenham Hotspur in a crucial Premier League match for both sides. City have dropped points in three of their last four EPL matches and currently sit 8 points behind leaders Arsenal. Spurs are five points adrift of the top 4. Our group of City content creators are here to give you their predictions for the showdown at the Etihad.

Manc Pete (@inuisibilem) - Bitter and Blue

Spurs are in a dilemma. Beat us and that means Arsenal can go 11 points clear if they win the game in hand, but can they really be so petty and not perform as well as they can? Spurs were very Spursy in the North London Derby and did Spurs-like things and that can only lead to one conclusion: they’ll play like 70’s Brazil on Thursday. I’ve no idea what City are doing right now but they need to pull it together and soon before it’s too late. We’ve already given hope to Newcastle and the Stretford Rangers and can’t afford to give them anything else. I’m going for a City win on Thursday, either 1-0 or 2-1. No, sod it, I’m going for a statement win. City 5-1 Spurs

Craig Resnik-Hanson (@CraigSporticos) – Sporticos

We are not in the best run of form but I can’t see this City side losing three games in a row. Spurs look utterly shellshocked and Conte seems to be hanging by a thread. If the boys are ready to weather the inevitable second-half rally, this game screams comfortable three points. City 2-0 Spurs

Saul Garcia (@BitterandBlue1) - Bitter and Blue

City need points and should be extra motivated. Spurs are a thorn in our side so expect some fiery stuff. A huge scoring affair is likely and City would be wise to get to Haaland early. 4-2 City win

Dillon Meehan (@IVIeehan ) - City Report

Simply put, I don’t like facing Tottenham. The last win against them was Carabao Cup final two seasons ago, but that was just after the firing of Mourinho. The team has been completely off since coming back together, maybe it’s just another slow start like we normally have at the start of seasons, and we will finally snap into place. Or maybe this is the beginning of a down year. It’s weird to only be at the halfway mark through mid-January, and maybe that will quell our fears if we end up losing. I’m helplessly optimistic though and trust that Conte’s horror ball won’t get a point. Manchester City 2-0 Tottenham

Crunk Chocolate (@crunkchocolate) - Shades of Blue Podcast

Thank goodness Tottenham have to travel to Manchester. Do not believe my anxiety can handle the thought of a road match at the moment. City’s recent form against Tottenham leaves plenty to be desired. City are 2W-1D-4D against Tottenham in the last 7 matches. In order for City to win Pep and company will need a breakthrough. Do the City players have the desire and determination to show City fans and the Premier League that Arsenal won’t win the title easily. Manchester City 3-1 Tottenham

CITYZENDuck (@duckman4real)- Bitter and Blue

It can not be stated emphatically enough. City NEED this win. If City are going to challenge the Gunners for the title, they have to find a way to start stacking up wins. The good news is Spurs are not in any better form than Pep’s side. After an early-week absence from training by KDB had alarm bells ringing throughout City Twitter, it appears that our Belgian ace is fit for the match. Rúben Dias and John Stones appear ready to go as well. I’m going for big performances from Man City’s biggest stars, so give me a hat trick for Erling Haaland and a City win. City 4-1 Spurs

