Match Report: Manchester City Women Leave It Late To Beat Leicester

Filippa Angeldahl scored a last-minute winner as Manchester City maintained their 100% record with a 1-0 win at Leicester. The holders had already qualified for the knock-out stage and it was looking penalties would be needed to settle the contest. But Angeldahl’s strike from Lauren Hemp’s cutback in the 90th minute avoided the need for a shoot-out and sent the blues on to face Bristol City in the quarter-final.

On a freezing cold night, the blues knew that avoiding defeat by a four-goal margin would be enough to secure their position at the top of the group, but faced a Leicester side who went into the match on the back of their first win of the season at home to Brighton.

Manager Gareth Taylor made ten changes from the side that beat West Ham on Sunday, with only Leila Ouahabi keeping her place in the starting line-up, while Ruby Mace made her first start of the season.

The blues hit five in this fixture last January, which was also postponed in December, but it was no walk in the park for the girls this time around. Leicester had a goal disallowed for offside before City had even had a shot on target.

But the blues grew more into the match and Mary Fowler had their first opportunity, but hit her shot over the bar. Sandy MacIver was called into action to deny the home side, and Steph Houghton was on hand to clear after the keeper had been beaten to the ball. The former Everton keeper then had to make a save on the stroke of half-time to deny Leicester the opening goal.

Both teams had opportunities in the second half, with Vicky Losada going close and MacIver denying Whelan, who had got in behind the City defence. Hayley Raso and Angeldahl both missed opportunities before the latter secured the game in the 90th minute.

Substitute Lauren Hemp crossed into the box and Angeldahl, who had evaded the home defence, swooped in to hit the only goal.

The blues now travel to Bristol City as they continue their journey, looking to add a second consecutive League Cup under Taylor.

Final Score: Leicester City Women 0-1 Manchester City Women