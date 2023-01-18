Manchester City v Tottenham: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a rival on a downward trend in Tottenham.

The Premier League is rolling and we enter a tough match vs Spurs.

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Ashton New Rd, Manchester, England

Time and Date: Thursday 19 January 2023, Kickoff at 20:00 BST, 3.0 pm (EST, USA)

Referee: Simon Hooper.

Assistants: Adrian Holmes, Timothy Wood.

Fourth official: David Coote.

VAR: Darren England.

Assistant VAR: Matthew Wilkes.

TV Info: SKY SPORTS (UK), Peacock/USA Network/Universo (USA), DAZN (Canada), Hotstar VIP (India), Paramount+ (Mexico), SuperSport (Nigeria)

***STREAM THE GAME LIVE, FUBO TV (USA) shows every Manchester City game on USA NETWORK/NBC with a high-quality and legal stream. New to Fubo TV? Click here

***DAZN. WATCH MANCHESTER CITY IN CANADA CLICK HERE

***PEACOCK PREMIUM. U.S.A, WATCH ALL PL GAMES CLICK HERE

Preview + Form

City fell to a 2-1 Premier League defeat in the Manchester derby at Old Trafford. Spurs meanwhile are off a loss to Arsenal.

Both teams need a result and that should make for a tight and tense affair. The teams will want to impose conditions and City are better suited too.

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

Pep Guardiola’s side have John Stones and Ruben Dias are questionable.

Spurs have Lucas Moura out.

Prediction

Manchester City 4-2 Tottenham