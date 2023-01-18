Pep Talk: “...we have to improve our game, control what we can control.”

Welcome to the start of the rest of the season. Pep Guardiola hit many topics, from injuries, KDB return, Haaland fit and much more.

Let’s dive right in:

Pep on KDB + Haaland

“He had a personal issue, and didn’t train [with the #ManCity squad on Tuesday. He’s back.” “We have played really good with him [Erling Haaland]. To play better, provide balls to him as much as possible...”

Pep on United/looking forward

“It’s over, it won’t change anything. Focus on Tottenham. Two minutes later in the dressing room [at Old Trafford], my message was focus on the next game.” “No, we have to improve our game, control what we can control.” “The reason [for one shot on target in the last two games] is the creativity to play hasn’t been as good as usual. Sometimes to have chances, you need a good build-up, spread the defensive lines. We struggle the last two games.” “No. When we play good, always is tactical reasons, I have the duty to find the reasons. The mentality in this group, no [issues]...”

Pep on future

“It’s better [being eight points ahead], you can drop points. If you are behind you cannot drop points. Pressure is next game, we can’t think about it other to win the next. After the conditions dictate, if they’re good in all departments they’ll be there...” “They [Arsenal] are better than us so far. Many games to play. Don’t think about it, catch Liverpool who were in front in the last years, just think the next game and see what happens...” “I’ve never been relaxed, even eight points in front...”

Pep On Spurs

“Not about what happens against [Manchester] United, or the #PL table. Spurs have always been a tough opponent. Their quality, this year is not an exception. Important to win the game.”

Great presser as the game is a big one, but City and Pep have to be prudent here.