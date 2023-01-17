Sky Blue News: Conti Cup, UCL Erling, No Perrone, and More...

Manchester City Men are readying for a visit from Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, while the Women prep for a Continental Cup clash with Leicester City. Sky Blue News has all the latest to get you set for both.

The Hammers set alarm bells ringing in the City six-yard box on 25 minutes as a goalmouth scramble saw several West Ham players trying to lash the ball home. City somehow survived the melee, with the ball eventually landing in the hands of a relieved Ellie Roebuck. The City keeper came to the blues rescue just before half-time, parrying away Risa Shimizu’s close-range effort to keep the scores level going into the break. City came flying out of the traps for the second-half and within five minutes, they had taken the lead. Japanese star Yui Hasegawa and Columbian striker Deyna Castellanos combined well, with the latter touching a pass into the path of Shaw. The striker charged forward and rounded the keeper before slotting home into an empty goal. It was a composed finish by the Jamaican, who had an opportunity to shoot under Arnold’s body but chose instead to go around, knowing her strength would carry her through.

City will end our League Cup group stage with a trip to the Pirelli Stadium to face Leicester City on Wednesday 18 January with kick-off scheduled for 19:00pm (UK). As always, the official Man City app will keep you up to date with all the events, with live commentary provided from kick-off in our Matchday Centre. Shortly after the full-time whistle a detailed match report will be published before reaction from Gareth Taylor and a player.





Former City midfielder Didi Hamann used social media on Saturday to claim City “were a better team without Haaland, even if he scores 40 goals this season”. Guardiola is unlikely to agree with that but he is still working to fully integrate his £51m summer signing. “At the moment we have that process because when teams are sat in their 18-yard box, it is more difficult but we have to find him a little bit more, yes,” Guardiola said. “(Against United) he had enough touches but it’s true that when you are looking at areas and you have to look at him. But we will do it.”

The Blues have never won the Champions League and are desperate to lift the trophy this season. Pep Guardiola’s side have reached the semi-final and final in the past two seasons, but have not yet been able to take the final step and triumph in Europe’s showpiece event. Last season, Guardiola’s men secured a 4-3 victory over Real Madrid in the first leg of their semi-final clash. However, in the second leg, Los Blancos scored twice in the dying seconds of normal time to take the tie to extra time, before Karim Benzema scored a winning goal for Madrid in the 95th minute. In the 2020/21 campaign, the Blues reached the Champions League final, but lost 1-0 to Premier League rivals Chelsea after Kai Havertz scored the only goal of the game late in the first half.

Jack Grealish is being protected by Manchester City through the release of ‘public and private statements’, as some outlets continue to speculate on his long-term future, according to new information. The City forward has seen a significant upturn in his performances for his club, following the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar – offering a much greater return in front of goal in comparison to his form prior to the international tournament. Since returning to Manchester City in December, Jack Grealish has provided an impressive three assists and one goal in his last five appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side – with his most recent strike coming at Old Trafford in the Manchester derby. But that early season form, added to the problems seen in his first campaign following a £100 million switch from Aston Villa, lead to whispers over his future in east Manchester, with some sources going as far as to suggest that Grealish could be used in a player swap deal. However, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has been swift to deny such rumours claiming that Grealish could be on his way out of the Etihad Stadium – just two years after joining the club from Aston Villa. “I haven’t heard anything regarding negotiations for Jack Grealish on the player’s, or the club’s side,” Romano said. “It’s January, so it’s too early to think about summer moves.”

Velez president Rapisarda has confirmed that they have rejected an offer from City after holding talks with the reigning Premier League champions. Rapisarda has also referred back to previous negotiations with City involving the sale of Benjamin Garre in 2016, in which Velez complained that the English club were attempting to persuade the midfielder – who now plies his trade on loan at Huracan from Racing Club – to sign before the age of 16. Speaking to Velez670, via The Sun, Rapisarda said: “I have spoken with the people of City, because we already have a precedent. They handle themselves that way. They were constantly persuading the boy [Garre]. “There is the clause which the players can execute. He should present a note to Agremiados, AFA and the club that is going to execute the clause. “Yes, the player can authorise a third party to deposit the money. They made an offer, we were not seduced. He is a calibre player.” There is still hope that City can secure the services of Perrone, as Rapisarda has admitted that the youngster wants to move to the Etihad Stadium, while he has also criticised Argentina Under-20s head coach Javier Mascherano for ‘persuading him’ to join up with Guardiola’s side. “The boy, he wants to go,” Rapisarda added. “The City coach called him three times, [Javier] Mascherano also persuaded him, which I don’t like. “The boy loves the coach of that club. We are going to take the risk. We are trying to be the best in the transfer and with numbers that favour Velez.”

Manchester City fail with a bid to sign Velez Sarsfield starlet Maximo Perrone, according to the club's president Sergio Rapisarda.



WHAT HAPPENED? Despite the Gunners holding an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League following their 2-0 victory over Tottenham on matchday 18, Neville believes they will end up falling short in their bid for a first title since 2003-04. The former Manchester United captain still thinks Manchester City are the favourites to win the league and has backed Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils to be the runners-up. WHAT THEY SAID: When pressed on Arsenal’s title chances, Neville told Sky Sports: “No. But I said Leicester wouldn’t win the league. They won’t win the league. Manchester City will win the league, and I think Man Utd will finish second, and I know that will annoy Arsenal fans!” He added on City’s dominance of the top-flight in recent times: “I’d rather Arsenal win the league than Man City. I think it would be absolutely sensational for the Premier League. I think about watching the Premier League, we’ve seen City sweep up, apart from Liverpool, over the past five years. To think Arsenal could come and win it, it adds to our league, it makes our league great. I’d love Man Utd to win it, but I don’t think that’s going to happen this season.”

