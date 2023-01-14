CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Manchester United v Manchester City

Manchester City were absolutely dreadful in their last match against Southampton. The loss in the Carabao Cup had less to do with player selection than it had to do with player performance. Still, I expect to see a heavily rotated side against at Old Trafford to take on Manchester United in the latest edition of the Manchester Derby. For starters, let’s get Ederson back between the pipes.

Kast time out, the backline consisted of Aymeric Laporte and Kyle Walker as the Centre Backs. João Cancelo played on the right with Sergio Gómez on the left. The whole thing seemed out of sorts and never really clicked. I’ll start Manuel Akanji and Nathan Aké, who subbed on at St. Mary’s, in central defence. We’ll keep Cancelo, but switch him to the left and bring budding star Rico Lewis back on the right.

Our Kalvin Phillips, İlkay Gündoğan, and Cole Palmer midfield was objectively bad. They could not solve Southampton in the middle of the pitch. We’ll switch out the lot against the Rags, and start Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, and Bernardo Silva.

In attack, we will once again make heavy changes. Jack Grealish will again start on the right, but we will replace left-winger Phil Foden with the in-form Riyad Mahrez. Mahrez has been hot of late and he seems to show up in these big winter matches. Julian Alvarez will move to the bench in favor of Erling Haaland. These are the matches that Haaland was signed for. It is time to unleash the God of Thunder on Old Trafford.

Goal Ederson Defenders Rico Lewis Manuel Akanji Nathan Aké João Cancelo Midfielders Rodri Kevin De Bruyne Bernardo Silva Forwards Riyad Mahrez Erling Haaland Jack Grealish

There you have it Cityzens. Who do you want to see coming out of the tunnel at Old Trafford? Let us hear you in the comments.