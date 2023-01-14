Gut Feelings: Manchester United v Manchester City

Manchester City face Manchester United at Old Trafford in the 189th Manchester Derby. This one is a highly pivotal Premier League clash as City look to keep pressure on league leaders Arsenal. The City Collective offer their thoughts on whether the Blue side or the Red side of Manchester will be singing on Saturday evening.

Saul Garcia (@BitterandBlue1) - Bitter and Blue

Massive game! Derby time! City will be hungry for this one after the league cup disaster. Expect a KDB, Haaland to be extra fired up and all the rest to be as well. Tactically, one to watch is the student vs teacher dynamic between Guardiola and Ten Haag, how will each move their chess pieces? Expect a high flying match but maybe not as historic as the match earlier this season. 3-2 City win.

Craig Resnik-Hanson (@CraigSporticos) – Sporticos

This is a really tough one to call. My gut feeling, as with most games, is that City will come out on top, but I expect a very close game. Erik ten Hag has done a fantastic job with United, and with Rashford back to his best, they are more than capable of beating anyone. That being said, I still feel we will have too much for them in the end. Both teams like to play so I see a fair few goals going in and City edging it by one goal. United 2-3 City

Crunk Chocolate (@crunkchocolate) - Shades of Blue Podcast

Manchester Derby Part Two at Old Trafford is happening and I would love to have all the confidence in the world. Looking back at October 2nd and the way City decimated the overly confident United. To think the scales have flipped a little when United should be the more confident team. Erik Ten Hag’s side are on a 6 match winning streak and City are looking more vulnerable than they have since Pep’s arrival. How much of that is on Pep and what amount of the blame is on the players is a personal decision? The match will drive us mad but I do believe City will win. Scoreline Prediction: Manchester United 2 - 3 Manchester City

Dillon Meehan (@IVIeehan ) - City Report

Well we are at the tipping point of the season. Pep is desperately searching for how to control matches. And by attempting to find how, it’s cost us a few points and a chance at the Carabao Cup. United are flying and it feels like the first legitimate Derby of importance in a few years. I’m expecting City to wake up though, we’ve seen this movie before. Manchester United 1 - 2 Manchester City

CITYZENDuck (@duckman4real)- Bitter and Blue

City will be looking for a bounce back from perhaps the worst performance of the Pep era. It’s not ideal to be coming into the Derby on poor form, but this is where City find themselves. The Red Devils, on the other hand, are coming in rolling. I like KDB and Haaland to find space here and combine for at least one. In the end, I’ll hope to be wrong, but I’m taking United in this one with an extremely painful Marcus Rashford brace. United 3 - 2 City.

There you have it Cityzens. How do you see the match going? Let us know in the comments.