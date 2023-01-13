Manchester City v Manchester United: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face the old friend and foe in Manchester United!

The Premier League is rolling and we enter another Manchester Derby.

Venue: Old Trafford, Sir Matt Busby Way, Stretford, Manchester , England

Time and Date: Saturday 14 January 2023, Kickoff at 12:30 BST, 12.30 pm (EST, USA)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Assistants: Gary Beswick, Darren Cann.

Fourth official: Robert Jones.

VAR: Michael Oliver.

Assistant VAR: Nick Hopton.

TV Info: BT SPORT (UK), Peacock/USA Network/Universo (USA), DAZN (Canada), Hotstar VIP (India), Paramount+ (Mexico), SuperSport (Nigeria)

Preview + Form

City’s match out last time in the league came in a 1-0 success over Chelsea to secure three straight league wins at Stamford Bridge.

Guardiola’s side sit five points behind league leaders Arsenal, but come into the game on the back of a 2-0 Carabao Cup quarter-final loss at the hands of Southampton.

Manchester United are a side in form and have won all three top-flight fixtures since returning from the World Cup.

They currently sit in fourth place, four points behind City.

Teacher vs master, Ten Haag vs Guardiola, I can’t wait for this one!

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

Pep Guardiola’s side have John Stones and Ruben Dias are out.

United have Tuanzebe, Dalot, Van de Beek and Sancho out

Prediction

Manchester City 3-2 Manchester United