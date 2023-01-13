Pep Talk: “Many games to play, of course it’s a big week, we cannot deny it.”

Pep Guardiola seemed a tad tense in the presser prior to the Manchester Derby. The Catalan manager spoke about United, Stones update, and the last performance.

Let’s dive in:

Pep on last match/future

“I was a little concerned it [the performance at Southampton] could happen, I don’t know if it will happen again...” “Many games to play, of course it’s a big week, we cannot deny it. We play Spurs. Many games to play. After Southampton, I’m not worried about the titles, it’s to recover who we are, game by game. This is what we have to do...” “In important games in the season, we were there. Just with the hypothetical importance against teams, the other ones we were not there. It’s normal after the results of previous seasons. We have to change it immediately.”

Pep on United

“Knock-out game, so many still to play. It’s important, always is against United, especially the #PL. At the end is a football game. Many things happen in the future...” “[They have improved] a lot, it’s normal, a new manager arrives. The improvement is clear. Not just results. I have the feeling every time at Old Trafford or the Etihad, it’s been a difficult game...” “Always attractive games, both teams want to try to do the game. A lot of quality players in both sides. Top class managers. Will be a good game.” “Man City fans cannot complain about what this team is able to do, has done, and is able to do and will do...”

Pep on selection/injuries

“Selection is like a coin, there are players who train really bad and after play really well. I know them, not about a single player. When 11 players don’t play good, something is missing.” “He (Stones) is not ready.”

Let’s hope the team regains the composure and Pep lights a fire with them. Big Derby and then Spurs to cap off a huge week for the club in the PL.