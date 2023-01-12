Manchester City Bow Out of League Cup, Lose 0-2: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City had too much dip on their chip as the changes made by Pep Guardiola proved too much to overcome. A 0-2 loss is what they got vs Southampton who proved a bit sharper on the night.

Add bad performances from Joao Cancelo, Sergio Gomez and Kalvin Phillips and Pep had got the whole first 45 minutes wrong. It was enough to lose as they could not overcome it.

On to the reaction-

“The best team won. They were better.” “I have the feeling today that it doesn’t matter the line-up, the performance happens...” “We were not ready [to reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals]...” We didn’t play good, didn’t play well in the beginning. Many games you can start not good and overcome, we didn’t. When you’re not prepared to play this, arrive one inch late and don’t score. When you are prepared, you score the goal...” “Today was a bad night, the opponent was better so we have to congratulate them. To win games you have to deserve it and tonight we didn’t deserve it.”

Notable Tweets

0-2 Loss. League Cup adventure over. Bit off a bit too much tonight. #LeagueCup — Bitter and Blue (@BitterandBlue1) January 11, 2023

| #ManCity failed to record a shot on target (vs Southampton last night) for the first time in 275 matches and 1743 days, since a 3-0 defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League in April 2018.



[@OptaJoe] pic.twitter.com/FEYxZLCGYq — City Chief (@City_Chief) January 12, 2023