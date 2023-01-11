Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 0-2 Southampton

Manchester City 0

Southampton 2, Mara 23’, Djenepo 28’

Welcome to your quick recap.

Manchester City have lost a tough one as Pep Guardiola has bit off more than he could chew. Too many changes led to all the subs being used way before Pep would have liked and now City are eliminated from the League Cup.

A sloppy match it made for as City could not get anything going, even after the inclusion of all the regulars.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a better second half but many questions have to be answered about players like Kyle Walker, Joao Cancelo, Sergio Gomez and Kalvin Phillips.

City had so many players who played okay after inclusion and despite the loss showed merit.

Two of note were Nathan Ake and Julian Alvarez who at least put a brave shift and were energetic all throughout.

The story of the night is that City los and are eliminated from the League Cup.

It’s a bad loss and one less competition to win this campaign.

Stay tuned for more coverage here at Bitter and Blue.

For now, join the conversation in the comments or on social media (@BitterandBlue1).