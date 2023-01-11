 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Southampton v Manchester City

What I might do if I were the manager.

By CITYZENDuck
Manchester City v Chelsea: Emirates FA Cup Third Round Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Manchester City are off to the South of England to take on Southampton in the Carabao Cup Quarterfinals. With a crucially important Manchester Derby to be played at the weekend, how will Pep Guardiola keep the legs fresh and still manage to move forward in the Cup? Here’s my guess at what the squad might look like. Stefan Ortega gets consecutive starts for the Manchester Blues.

Manchester City v Chelsea: Emirates FA Cup Third Round Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

The Sunday match against Chelsea saw Kyle Walker and Sergio Gómez restored to the starting lineup. Walker in particular was heavily influential in the victory. I think Pep will look to save Walker for the derby here. I have a backline of Rico Lewis, Manuel Akanji, Aymeric Laporte, and João Cancelo.

Manchester City v Chelsea: Emirates FA Cup Third Round Photo by Matt McNulty - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

At long last, summer signing Kalvin Phillips appears set to make his full Man City debut at St. Mary’s. Pep strongly indicated that Phillips might be the starter here, so we will go with it. We will partner one of City’s freshest faces with two midfielders who have been a part of the project for some time, İlkay Gündoğan and Kevin De Bruyne.

Manchester City v Chelsea: Emirates FA Cup Third Round Photo by Matt McNulty - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

We have just one change to the attacking trio up top. Julian Alvarez will once again be the focal point in the final third. Riyad Mahrez has been brilliant of late, but rest is needed ahead of the trip to Old Trafford, so we will slide Bernardo SIlva over to the right. Cole Palmer will once again set up shop on the left.

Manchester City v Chelsea: Emirates FA Cup Third Round Photo by Matt McNulty - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Goal

Stefan Ortega

Defenders

Rico Lewis

Manuel Akanji

Aymeric Laporte

João Cancelo

Midfielders

Kalvin Phillips

İlkay Gündoğan

Kevin De Bruyne

Forwards

Bernardo Silva

Julian Alvarez

Cole Palmer

There you have it Cityzens. What does your starting eleven look like? Let us know in the comments.

