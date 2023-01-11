Gut Feelings: Southampton v Manchester City

Manchester City look to move forward in their bid to regain the Carabao Cup as they travel to St. Mary’s to take on Southampton in the Quarterfinals. The City Collective are here to offer their thoughts on how this match might well play out.

Saul Garcia (@BitterandBlue1) - Bitter and Blue

Fast and furious the competitions go! League cup here as City should play a nice team. Haaland and Phillips seem set to start as does KDB. Could be a fun match given the styles. 3-1 City.

Craig Resnik-Hanson (@CraigSporticos) – Sporticos

Cannot see any reality in which Southampton are competitive in this game. They made the terrible decision of replacing Ralph Hasenhuttl (a supremely talented coach overachieving for years with the worst squad in the league) with Nathan Jones. The results have spoken for themselves. Five straight defeats leave Saints bottom of the league. City haven’t looked quite at their best, and will likely field an understrength team in this EFL Cup clash, but with arguably the best second string in world football, this should be a walk in the park for Pep’s side. I expect a thoroughly dominant victory here. Prediction: Southampton 0-4 City

Laura Graves (@Laws_ellen24601) - Man City Square

Hmmm. I think it’ll be a tough game and an opportunity for some of City’s non-starters. Though I do think Pep will take it as seriously as he always does and play plenty of experience. After a brilliant performance at home on Sunday, confidence will be high. But Southampton can be really tough to play against, as we know. 0-2 City.

CITYZENDuck (@duckman4real)- Bitter and Blue

A third match in just 7 days for City and an away Manchester Derby follows just 3 days later. I expect that City will be able to outclass the Saints, although St. Mary’s has been something of a nightmare ground for Pep’s lads at times. In this one, I see goals from KDB, Bernardo Silva, and Cole Palmer with one or two more sprinkled on for good measure. I’ll take City to move on to the semifinals. Southampton 0-5 Manchester City

Ther you are. What are your predictions for the match against the Saints? Let us hear you in the comment section.