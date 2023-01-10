Southampton V Manchester City - League Cup Stats

Manchester City visit Southampton on Wednesday evening as they continue their quest to reclaim the League Cup. The blues won the trophy six times out of eight seasons and took claimed Wembley victory for four straight seasons between 2018 and 2021. With eight trophies to their name, City are the second most successful club in the competition, while Saints have made the final twice, losing both.

At the knock-out stage, City have faced Southampton three times on the south coast and, if you’re superstitious, don’t read the next bit - City have lost all three. In April 1979, the blues lost 1-0 at The Dell, before taking a 4-0 hammering in November 1982. Their most recent meeting at the home of the Saints came in 1999. Paul Dickov gave the blues a 10th-minute lead before Jason Dodd levelled. City then went 3-1 down but a Shaun Goater brace levelled the scores, only for Dean Richards to score an extra-time winner.

Last season was the first time since 2015 that the blues hadn’t made it past the fourth round. Saints also went out in round four last season and this is their first appearance in the quarter-final since the 2015/16 season, when they reached the final.

This meeting will be the fourth time City have visited Southampton in January and are yet to win. They have so far lost one (4-1) and drawn two, so the blues are due a January victory.

The league form of the two going into the match couldn’t be much different. City have lost just two league and cup matches this season and have won their last five. By comparison, Saints have won just seven, three of those in the Premier League and remain rooted to the bottom of the table.

City have won five and lost one of their last seven matches at Southampton, including last season’s 4-1 win in the FA Cup. Hopefully, that run will continue on Wednesday