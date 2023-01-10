Manchester City v Southampton: League Cup Preview, Team News, and Prediction

The League Cup is here!

Manchester City’s preferred competition resumes as they face Southampton.

Venue: St. Mary’s Stadium, Britannia Rd, Southampton, England

Time and Date: Wednesday 11 January 2023, kick off at 20.00 pm (UK), 3.00 pm (EST)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Assistant Referees:Edward Smart and Nick Greenhalgh

Fourth Official: John Brooks

TV Info: SKY Sports (UK), ESPN+ (USA), SPORTSNET (Canada)

LiveStream: ***ESPN+ SIGN UP HERE FOR 7 DAY FREE TRIAL (USA)

Preview

Goals from Riyad Mahrez (2), Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden sent City through to the next stage of the FA Cup against Chelsea on Sunday.

The Saints saw them claw back to an away win in the FA Cup over Crystal Palace and should be feeling good about that.

This match should be a fun clash of styles and could be an open match wth lots of exciting attacking sequences.

Should be an interesting affair as City look set to rotate for a cup competition.

Team News

Man City will have Ruben Dias out and Jack Grealish doubtful.

The Saints meanwhile, will see McCarthy, Bella-Kotchap, Larios and Livramento out.

Prediction

Manchester City 3-1 Southampton