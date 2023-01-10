Pep Talk: Guardiola Remains Optimistic on Kalvin Phillips, League Cup and more

Pep Guardiola had time for a lo of topics today. From Kalvin Phillips, League Cup and much more. With anther multi match week he spoke on that, how he plays and feels here at City, so, let’s dive in!

Pep on Kalvin Phillips

“He’s always ready. He needed time for tactical aspects, but he’s ready. We have to see, but I think he’s an intelligent player. Normally holding midfielders, so clever...” “He has indicated at Leeds with [Marcelo] Bielsa the commitment of every training session and every game. But there are patterns and movements and you need game time.”

Pep on life at City

“For me, it’s not hard [to transition and settle at Man City]. The way we play is so simple...” “It’s been good and we’ve won it. I’ve said before, some competitions are more important than the Carabao Cup but tomorrow we play Southampton and we want to win.” “Without the ball, help each other and with the ball, be in the right position to get it. At Aston Villa, Jack [Grealish] was told do whatever you want. Here is different. We’ve spoke a few times with Jack about positions. Honestly, it’s not difficult.”

On the Carabao Cup

“We want to win it [the Carabao Cup], but it will not change my life. We try and last season we were out in the early stages to West Ham, but we were magnificent in the game. Still in this competition, we are there...” “I say many times, whatever happens in the future will not change what we have done. Many things have been fantastic. The way we’re still playing of high, high quality after so many years is great.” “I said many times, the success belongs to the players and the hierarchy of the club. Without the players, you can have good ideas but you might not win.”

We have a great one in Pep Guardiola and we’ll see what he has in store for us in this match.