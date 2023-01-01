Manchester City Draw vs Everton 1-1: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City were held at home in the final match of the 2022 calendar year. The club could not take advantage of the betterment of their side and missed a lot as the Toffees only needed that one goal to seal a tie.

We move on to the reaction-

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“They made a fantastic goal with the shot on target they had,” said Guardiola.

“We played a really good game. The approach from Liverpool and Leeds is quite different to Everton, but we played a really good game.

“With Jack Grealish three or four times he was down and nothing happened and then the first action from there it was a yellow card.”

“I have said many times to the team for many years, we are Man City. We have to do our best but it can happen.

“With the yellow for Erling I said be careful because it can be dangerous. We cannot play 10 v 11.

“He was a little bit angry after what happened in the first action with his ankle. He reacted well and we did a good game.”

“We dropped two points and we played to win the game, but that’s football,” he said.

“They stay in their 18-yard box all the time so it’s difficult, but it’s our way to play. The position of everyone was really good.

“We had a chance in the last minute in the first half and second half. I cannot expect a thousand million chances when they play that way but the way we play was good, I am so satisfied.

“We have done it. We missed the second goal. All of them did well.”