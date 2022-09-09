Queen Elizabeth Death - Manchester City’s Matches Postponed

Manchester City’s Premier League and WSL fixtures against Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal on Saturday and Sunday have been postponed out of respect for Queen Elizabeth II, who sadly passed away on Thursday afternoon.

The Premier League clubs met on Friday and came to the decision to call off all Premier League games for this weekend, including Monday’s match between Leeds United and Nottingham Forest. No decision has as yet been made about the weekday Champions League fixtures, but it is likely they will go ahead as planned.

The FA also released a statement, confirming fixtures outside the Premier League will also be postponed. In their statement, the FA said:

Her Majesty the Queen was a long-standing Patron of The Football Association and has left a lasting and indelible legacy on our national game.

As a mark of respect, following the passing of Her Majesty the Queen, English football has united to postpone all football fixtures between 9-11 September. This follows Government guidance, which encourages sporting organisations to show respect in an appropriate way.

The FA can confirm that all football fixtures across the Barclays Women’s Super League, Barclays Women’s Championship, the Vitality Women’s FA Cup, and the Isuzu FA Trophy, will be postponed this weekend. We can also confirm that all football fixtures across the National League System [NLS], Steps 1-6, including the Vanarama National Leagues, the Women’s Football Pyramid [WFP], Tiers 3-7, and matches across grassroots football in England will be postponed.

Out of respect for Her Majesty, posting on Bitter and Blue will be minimal until after the weekend, pending any decisions to be made on the upcoming CL fixtures.

On behalf of all at Bitter and Blue, we send our condolences to the Royal Family at this sad time.

Queen Elizabeth II - 1926-2022.

May she rest in peace.