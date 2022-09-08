Hasegawa Signs On At Manchester City Women

Manchester City Women have confirmed the signing of midfielder Yui Hasegawa from West Ham United. The Japanese international makes the switch north after a successful spell with the Hammers.

City fans may remember the Japanese international from last season when West Ham won 2-0 at the Academy Stadium. Hasegawa set up the first with a cross from the right, before pouncing on a mistake by Demi Stokes to produce a superb finish over the keeper.

And the midfielder, who has made 59 appearances for the Japan national side, expressed her joy at joining the blues. “It has been a big dream of mine to come to Manchester City to play football, so I am very happy to be here. When I played against City last season, I really liked the team’s playing style, so when I got this opportunity, I immediately wanted to join the club.

“People see me as an attacking player, but I also want to be known for my defending and unpredictability. I may be small, but I am strong, and I want to show that. “I’d like to create as many goals and assists as possible for the team this season to help us to hopefully enjoy a lot of success.”

And manager Gareth Taylor was equally delighted to welcome the midfielder to the club. “We’re really pleased to have been able to bring Yui on board – she’s a very gifted player and one we have admired for a while now. She has a lot of experience under her belt including a year already in the Barclays WSL, and we believe she will fit very nicely in with our style of play and the talented squad we already have here at City.

“We’re very much looking forward to working with Yui over the coming seasons and seeing her make her mark in a Manchester City shirt.”

Born in Toda within the Saitama prefecture, Hasegawa joined Tokyo Verdy Beleza youth team, before moving to the senior set-up. She spent 12 years with the club, before moving to Milan in January 2021. Hasegawa spent half a season in Italy, before signing for West Ham last summer on a two-year deal.

On the international scene, Hasegawa has scored 14 times for Japan in 59 appearances since her debut in 2017.

We’re very much looking forward to seeing her in a blue shirt.

Welcome to Manchester, Yui Hasegawa.