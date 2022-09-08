Haaland Nominated for Premier League Award

Erling Haaland has been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month for August.

The striker has made a blistering start to life in the Premier League, and bagged nine goals in his first five matches in August, including two successive hat-tricks against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest.

His treble against Forest made him the first player to score back-to-back Premier League hat-tricks in the Premier League since Sergio Aguero scored three against Arsenal, before repeating the feat a week later against Chelsea.

The striker was again on target last weekend at Aston Villa and notched his 11th and 12th goals of the campaign when he hit two during City’s 4-0 Champions League win at Sevilla on Tuesday.

To put into context Haaland, in just seven matches, has already equalled the total number of goals scored by Georgios Samaras in the three years the Greek striker spent at City.

Haaland faces competition from Pascal Gross (Brighton), Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham), Martin Odegaard (Arsenal), Nick Pope (Newcastle), Rodrigo Moreno (Leeds), Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) and former blue Gabriel Jesus, now at Arsenal.