Sky Blue News: More from Sevilla, Walsh to Barca, Transfer Talk, and More...

Here’s your daily dose of headlines to get you ready for the upcoming weekend match against Tottenham Hotspur. But first, we look back at our UCL clash with Sevilla FC

KDB is enjoying life with his new best friend and favourite target.

For years, Kevin De Bruyne has seen a number of sumptuous balls into the box go begging with either nobody there or poor finishing from his teammates to deny him a clutch of assists. The Belgian has still developed his reputation as the best footballer in England but his numbers have not been as high as they could have been. Enter Erling Haaland, the goalscoring phenomenon who became just the fourth player in Champions League history to score on his debut for three teams when he netted his 24th goal in 20 appearances in the competition and 11th in seven games for City. Haaland is so good that even when De Bruyne doesn't play that well - and he didn't really against Sevilla - an assist is never far away whenever the ball can be whipped into the box.

Saul has the reactions from our Tuesday romp in Seville.

Manchester City are up and at it as they win a comfortable game vs Sevilla in the opening match of the Champions League group stage. Led by Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne, the team played real well and made their chances count. On to the reaction- Pep Guardiola Reaction “I think Erling’s numbers in all his career, even in previous teams, is quite similar. He has an incredible sense of goal. “We have incredible numbers in terms of goals and we need to continue like that. Another battle against Tottenham on Saturday and hopefully we can continue. “Manuel Akanji was really good. Really intelligent and great with the ball. City brought me and the club a fantastic player. He’s a fantastic age and mature so yeah, really good.” “I have said many times we have two incredible strikers. “We have incredible numbers in terms of goals and we need to continue like that. Another battle against Tottenham and hopefully we can continue.”

Another huge loss in the transfer market for Gareth Taylor and the women’s team.

Following the high-profile exits of Georgia Stanway, Caroline Weir and Lucy Bronze, Walsh has become the latest player to depart Man City, and the midfielder now holds the tag of being the most expensive women’s footballer of all time. Barcelona have revealed that Walsh will sign a three-year contract in Catalonia until the summer of 2025, and she leaves Man City after winning one WSL title, three FA Cups and four League Cups. Walsh scored nine goals in 211 appearances for Taylor’s side in all competitions and played an integral role for England at Euro 2022, being named the Player of the Match in the final win over Germany after setting up Ella Toone’s opener. The former Blackburn youngster will reunite with Bronze at Barcelona, who are currently without Ballon d’Or holder Alexia Putellas as the Spain midfielder recovers from an ACL injury.

She did as much as anyone for the club. All the best in Catalonia, Keira.

She lifted eight trophies in as many years at the Academy Stadium, whilst she also found the back of the net eight times. The England international will move onto pastures new ahead of the start of the 2022/23 campaign however, with the 25-year-old making the switch to Primera Division outfit Barcelona. Everybody at Manchester City would like to thank Keira for her contributions during her time at the Club and wish her all the best for the future.

We can confirm that @keira_walsh has joined Barcelona.



More squads are sniffing around the City Academy for the next big Man City product.

Another name that joined the list to test himself away from the blue side of Manchester this term was Taylor Harwood-Bellis. The Englishman reunited with Vincent Kompany at Burnley in the Championship, as well as former teammates CJ-Egan Riley and Arijanet Muric - both of whom have joined the club on a permanent basis. So far, the 20-year old has impressed for the Clarets at the heart of defence, starting in every league game for the side. The Manchester City academy graduate, known to be a lionhearted defender whilst also being extremely comfortable in possession, has slotted into the side without breaking a sweat. As with all of the Premier League champions’ loanees, the hope remains that they impress and return to their parent club again one day.

Pep might be keen on bringing the German to the Blue side of Manchester.

According to El Nacional, Real Madrid are hopeful that the German will retire at the club, but the renewal offer that was recently presented was turned down by the player. The report claims that Kroos is considering his future and is tempted by the idea of playing in the Premier League before the end of his career, having previously come close to joining Manchester United. Guardiola allegedly has an agreement with the Man City board that the club will attempt to sign the midfielder if it becomes clear that he wants to leave Real Madrid. However, in a recent interview with OMR, Kroos said that he was not currently considering leaving Los Blancos.

And finally... Some insight into how the Cucurella deal fell through. Loan for Alvarez? How bout no?!!

Brighton were tough to negotiate with for Manchester City this summer, and a large part of that was reportedly down to the fact the club wanted Julian Alvarez as part of the deal on loan. If Manchester City had allowed it, Marc Cucurella may be a City player right now. According to Fabrizio Romano, Brighton wanted Julian Alvarez on a season-long loan as part of the Marc Cucurella deal. The Brighton left-back was the number one target for Manchester City, but Brighton but a lot of roadblocks in the way. Manchester City were extremely clear when it came to Cucurella, under no circumstances would he be allowed leave on loan.

Brighton had asked for Julian Alvarez on a season-long loan during negotiations with #ManCity for Marc Cucurella in the summer. The answer from @ManCity was very clear: No way.



There it is folks. Keep with us here at Bitter and Blue as we prep for the men’s weekend visit from Spurs, and the women’s home match against Arsenal.