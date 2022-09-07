Kevin De Bruyne: “It’s the first away game and it is very important, you have to set the tone...”

Manchester City has made Kevin De Bruyne a superstar. He had a tremendous game in Seville as the City stars ran roughshod. Now, let’s take a look at KDB’s quotes after the match.

“I try to do my job and make the right movements and create the most chances I can,” admitted the skipper.

“I know one way or another Erling [Haaland] will be there. At the moment he’s scoring the goals. For him it’s a perfect start.

“I think the way he has adapted to us is really good but obviously, outside of the goalscoring there’s another part of the game and that is more tough to adapt to.

“It makes it exciting if he can adapt to see the outcome. If you score that much you can get away with things. If he keeps on scoring then we know it’s a positive for us.”

It’s the first away game and it is very important, you have to set the tone and I think we did that today.

“It’s nice to start the group with a win.