Manchester City Win Comfortably at Sevilla, 4-0: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City are up and at it as they win a comfortable game vs Sevilla in the opening match of the Champions League group stage. Led by Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne, the team played real well and made their chances count.

On to the reaction-

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“I think Erling’s numbers in all his career, even in previous teams, is quite similar. He has an incredible sense of goal. “We have incredible numbers in terms of goals and we need to continue like that. Another battle against Tottenham on Saturday and hopefully we can continue. “Manuel Akanji was really good. Really intelligent and great with the ball. City brought me and the club a fantastic player. He’s a fantastic age and mature so yeah, really good.” “I have said many times we have two incredible strikers. “We have incredible numbers in terms of goals and we need to continue like that. Another battle against Tottenham and hopefully we can continue.”

