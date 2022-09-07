Sky Blue News: Stunning City, Haaland Rolls, Akanji Debut, and More...

It was a lovely evening in the west of Spain for Manchester City. The UCL is off to a flying start, and Sky Blue News has the headlines from last night’s action.

The Sky Blues are soaring home from Andalusia at the top of Group G.

Norwegian striker Haaland continued his sensational start to his City career by volleying home his 11th goal of the season to give Pep Guardiola’s side a 20th minute lead. In what was a fine all-round display in southern Spain, Foden then deservedly doubled our advantage with a fine 59th minute effort. Goal machine Haaland then struck again on 66 minutes, latching onto a rebound after a Foden shot had been parried to make it 12 goals for the season. And deep in injury time, Ruben Dias was there from close range to seal a superb night’s work and get our European campaign off to a flying start.

Phil and Erling are showing flashes of what hopefully becomes a lethal partnership.

City wouldn’t have to wait much longer for the goal they so desperately deserved. On the 58th minute, with the Manchester Blues once again probing deep in Sevilla’s end, Joao Cancelo found Foden (58’) in the penalty area just inside the half-circle. Foden collected the pass, moved to his left, then to his right, and placed a low shot into the side netting just passed the outstretched glove of Bono. From there the victory and all 3 points seemed secure. Ilkay Gundogan came on in the 62nd minute to replace Jack Grealish who had made his return from injury, and the play kept flowing in one direction. Sergio Gomez nearly found Haaland for a second goal but the Norwegian’s volley went wide. Foden looked to have set up Gundogan but the flag went up for offside. Sevilla got the ball down into City’s end soon after for an off-target chance, and City once again turned the ball in the opposite direction. With Sevilla’s shape compromised, Foden was once again in the middle of the scoring chance. Having received the pass just on the edge of the area, he released a shot that glanced off Bono. The ricochet found its way into the path of the most dangerous man on the pitch, and City’s Nordic Meat Shield, Haaland (67’), put his second of the night in to give Pep Guardiola a three-goal cushion.

He scores goals. That is what he does. He is inevitable. He is Haaland.

City’s new superstar scored twice in the Group G opener with Phil Foden and Ruben Dias also getting in on the act as Pep Guardiola’s quest to win a first Champions League with the club got off to the perfect start. Haaland was on hand to convert a Kevin De Bruyne cross on 20 minutes before Foden reversed a clever second goal into the far corner after the break. City, who were at their slick best, made the game ultra-safe on 67 minutes when Haaland tapped home after Foden’s shot was parried meaning the Norway striker has now scored 25 goals in just 20 Champions League appearances.

Who is enjoying their new surroundings more than Erling Braut Haaland?

The Norwegian striker scored twice with Phil Foden and Ruben Dias also on target in an emphatic victory in their Group G opener. Haaland is the first player ever to score 25 goals in his first 20 Champions League appearances. He’s also off to the most prolific start in Premier League history. Despite never winning the trophy, Manchester City are many people’s favourites for European glory, with Haaland’s influence at the forefront for their popularity. Pep Guardiola’s side dominated throughout and while Sevilla have made a poor start to the season, they were completely outclassed at home.

A beautiful debut for Pep’s newest signing, and Manu looked like he’s been at City for years.

Just five days after joining us from Borussia Dortmund, the Swiss international slotted into the heart of our defence effortlessly, catching the eye with his composure on the ball and assured reading of the game. And reflecting on a superb night’s work in southern Spain, the boss said Akanji’s display demonstrated what a quality addition to the squad he will be. “He trained one day and a half with us, but he showed what experience he has at Dortmund and what a good central defender Manchester City brought to us,” Guardiola declared. “He has quality similar like Aymer (Laporte) - he can break the lines with the pass.

Akanji gives us an assessment of his first run-out in a City shirt.

Injuries to Kyle Walker (unspecified) and John Stones (muscular) meant Pep Guardiola was limited in his defensive options for their Champions League opener against Sevilla on Tuesday night. In turn, it prompted the City manager to throw Akanji straight into the action despite lacking time on the training ground. City were also without longer-term absentee Aymeric Laporte (knee) - but they did have Nathan Ake fit and ready to play alongside Ruben Dias had Guardiola opted to do so. However, it was Akanji who got the nod and City went on to record a routine 4-0 win at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium. Erling Haaland predictably made his mark - with goals either side of the interval - as England starlet Phil Foden and Dias added their name to the score-sheet on what was a comfortable night for the Premier League champions. But how did Akanji rate his performance after helping City to a perfect start in their Group G opener. Speaking to BT Sport during his post-match interview, Akanji said: “I enjoyed it a lot. It was my first game and they [my teammates] made it really easy for me. It was an intense away game, but I’m really happy that we kept a clean sheet and got three points.

And finally... Haaland has company as part of FIFA 23’s Ones to Watch.

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester City sensation Haaland had already been announced as one of the Ones to Watch items, but the Chelsea signing Sterling, Liverpool’s new striker Nunez and Tottenham forward Richarlison are the latest to join him. THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ones to Watch players are given boosts based on their performances in real life. Each time one of the stars is named in a FIFA 23 Team of the Week or gets Man of the Match, they get an improvement to their rating in the game.

That’s it Cityzens. Stay with us here at Bitter and Blue as we look ahead to Saturday’s match up with Tottenham Hotspur.