Manchester City v Sevilla: How to Watch, Preview, Team News and Prediction

The Champions League is back and the tough group stage matches begin!

Manchester City are facing a Sevilla squad desperate for results.

Venue: Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, Seville, Spain

Time and Date: Tuesday 6 September 2022, with kick-off at 20.00 pm (UK), 3.00 PM EST (USA)

Head Referee: Davide Massa (ITA)

VAR: Massimiliano Irrati (ITA)

How to Watch: BT SPORT (UK), PARAMOUNT+ and TUDN (USA), DAZN (Canada)

LiveStream: ***LIVE SPORTS, FUBO TV (USA) Fubo.tv shows every Manchester City game with a high-quality and legal stream. New to Fubo.tv? Click here

***PARAMOUNT+ CLICK HERE FOR EXCLUSIVE PROMO

***DAZN. WATCH MANCHESTER CITY IN CANADA CLICK HERE

Preview

City are still unbeaten this season after six matches, with four wins and two draws.

They sit second in the Premier League table, but have gone 19 matches without defeat in the top flight, our best run since March 2021.

Sevilla meanwhile have endured a difficult start to their campaign, having lost three times and drawn once so far in the league.

It should be an interesting match.

Team News

City’s injuries are as so, John Stones, Kyle Walker are questionable and Aymeric Laporte will be out.

For Sevilla, Jesus Corona is out.

Prediction

Manchester City 2-1 Sevilla