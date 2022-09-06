CrunkChocolate’s Match Expectations & “SOB Podcast” Score Line Predications

Manchester City travel to Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán for Champion’s League Matchday 1. Sevilla are 1-1-3 in their last 5 matches and will need to hope home field advantage can close the gap in talent between the two sides. Haaland has 15 Champion League goals in 13 career matches, but I feel Pep is preparing to go full “Pep Brain ‘’ and we will see big changes in our Starting XI today. I do believe we see Akanji, Palmer, Grealish, and Mahrez, and Sergio Gomez start.

Sevilla said goodbye to their two starting center backs over the summer transfer window, and their team is stacked with FIFA 2015 All Stars like Fernando, Isco, Jeśus Navas, Érik Lamela, and Ivan Rakitić. Good thing this is 2022 and Manchester City have started the season undefeated, and the last time City played a team in the bottom third of their respective league, they hung 6 on Nottingham Forest and I believe the draw against Aston Villa will inspire the players to not have another draw. City feast against a weaker side learning how to play without their star defenders.

Score line Prediction from “Shades of Blue Podcast” Hosts:

CrunkChocolate: Manchester City 2 - 0 Sevilla

Daniel: Manchester City 3 - 1 Sevilla

Charlie: Manchester City 3 - 1 Sevilla

Thom Bomb: Manchester City 4 - 2 Sevilla