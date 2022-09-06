Sky Blue News: Group Stage Opener, Pep Presser, Walker Replacements, and More...

Manchester City’s UEFA Champions League journey starts today with a trip to Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium to take on Sevilla FC. Let’s get you ready with all the latest on Sky Blue News.

The mothership gives us all the info we need for the week ahead.

TUESDAY Sevilla v City | UEFA Champions League | 20:00 BST It’s time to get our European campaign underway down in the capital of Andalusia. This will be our first trip to Seville since 2015 when goals from Raheem Sterling, Fernandinho and Wilfried Bony sealed a win. The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport in the UK, while our worldwide viewers can find out where to watch the game here, courtesy of LiveSoccerTV. Our Matchday Centre gets underway from 18:00, providing minute-by-minute analysis, statistics and text commentary, as well as the best of the action on Twitter: @ManCity. Afterwards, highlights will be available on the official Man City app while a full match replay will be available on Recast or CITY+.

The match officials are set. Here’s a look at the lead for Sevilla v City.

Match Referee Davide Massa will lead an all-Italian team of match officials at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium. The 41 year-old has taken charge of three matches so far this, showing 10 yellow cards and no red cards. Massa last refereed Manchester City in 2020, when the Blues beat Olympiakos.

Back line issues make for nervy times for the Sky Blues defenders.

Stones trained with City on Monday morning but was not part of the 21-man squad that later flew to Seville ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League Group G opener. Kyle Walker, forced off with injury in the draw with Aston Villa, was not spotted training and did not travel with the squad either, as Guardiola confirmed the extent of the right-back’s injury. On the two injuries, Guardiola said that Walker and Stones may miss the next week or two of fixtures, and that new signing Manuel Akanji will be needed to deputise. He said: “Injured, both are injured. We are lucky the club give me Manuel Akanji otherwise we are in real trouble. The club moved quick to bring in another player in this position.

Pep understands how desperately City supporters want to get off to a strong start in the UCL.

Manchester City begin their excursion in a new season of the Champions League. They face Sevilla away in the opening match and we had another Pep presser to go over. He dives in to injuries, Sevilla and much more! Let’s dive in- Pep Guardiola Reaction (On if serious injuries) John is not much. Kyle is not much too, but I don’t know if he will be ready for Saturday, or Dortmund or Wolves before the international break. “It’s a difficult competition, proud to be here again. We try since day one, we didn’t get much but the last year to the last stages. I don’t know, tomorrow on the pitch, against BVB, Copenhagen. It depends on our performance...”

Fudge gives us a look at some of the options available along the rear guard.

Cancelo in at right back and Ake/Gomez left-back My favoured option, given Cancelo’s favoured flank, and Ake or Sergio Gomez being comfortable on the left. I initially predicted Cancelo would have been rested for this game given that he’s started them all but with Walker’s injury, he will need to slot in at right back. Isco and Erik Lamela played on the wings against Barcelona at the weekend, and despite what they lack in pure pace, they sure make up for the creativity in the wide areas. This will be our strongest option should Sevilla go with Isco and Lamela, or bring in Suso. This option helps our fluidity going forward also.

No Stones or Walker on the flight to Spain.

City begin their Group Stage campaign against Sevilla in Spain in midweek, where manager Pep Guardiola will be without defenders Kyle Walker and John Stones. The England defensive duo were not named in the Premier League Champions’ travelling squad for the fixture. Walker was substituted off against Aston Villa due to injury on Saturday, as the Blues dropped points for the second successive away match in the Premier League. Meanwhile, Stones is also absent from the squad, despite being pictured in first-team training on Tuesday morning.

John Stones and Kyle Walker have both sustained muscular problems, Pep Guardiola has confirmed.



And finally... Another look at a Manchester City Official Supporters Club. Its the Frisco Sky Blues.

CD: What is your favourite memory your club has made together? JP: There have been too many memories to have one but if I were pressed to name one, I’d mention the recent trip to Houston for the preseason match vs Club America. We brought 76 members to the event and were loudly singing and passionate the whole time we were there. Our group has a party every time we meet which makes every match a positive memory.

That’s My Club: Frisco Sky Blues



That’s it Cityzens. Follow along on twitter with @BitterandBlue1 for all the action from today’s UCL opener. Come on City!!