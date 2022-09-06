 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Sevilla FC vs. Manchester City

My guess at Pep Guardiola’s tarting lineup against the Sevillistas

By CITYZENDuck
/ new
Newcastle United v Manchester City - Premier League Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

It’s a mid-week trip to Spain for Manchester City, and the Sky Blues are kicking off their pursuit of the UEFA Champions League trophy against Sevilla FC. Here’s my guess who will be named in Pep Guardiola’s line-up.

Nathan Ake returns and will get the nod at Left Back, allowing Joao Cancelo to slide to the right to replace injured Kyle Walker. John Stones did not make the trip, so that leaves a likely centre-back pairing of Ruben Dias and Manu Akanji. Not a bad way to make your City debut.

Rodri stays put as the Holding Midfielder and KDB is a can’t-drop option right now. I like Philip Walter Foden to get the start alongside De Bruyne. Foden’s service into the box has been very good of late.

A front three of Bernardo Silva, Erling Haaland, and Julian Alvarez will put the pressure on the Sevilla back line.

Goal

Ederson

Defenders

Joao Cancelo

Ruben Dias

John Stones

Nathan Ake

Midfielders

Rodri

KDB

Phil Foden

Forwards

Bernardo Silva

Erling Haaland

Julian Alvarez

That’s my best guess at the XI against Sevilla. What do you think Cityzens? Let’s have your picks in the comments.

