CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Sevilla FC vs. Manchester City

It’s a mid-week trip to Spain for Manchester City, and the Sky Blues are kicking off their pursuit of the UEFA Champions League trophy against Sevilla FC. Here’s my guess who will be named in Pep Guardiola’s line-up.

Nathan Ake returns and will get the nod at Left Back, allowing Joao Cancelo to slide to the right to replace injured Kyle Walker. John Stones did not make the trip, so that leaves a likely centre-back pairing of Ruben Dias and Manu Akanji. Not a bad way to make your City debut.

Rodri stays put as the Holding Midfielder and KDB is a can’t-drop option right now. I like Philip Walter Foden to get the start alongside De Bruyne. Foden’s service into the box has been very good of late.

A front three of Bernardo Silva, Erling Haaland, and Julian Alvarez will put the pressure on the Sevilla back line.

Goal Ederson Defenders Joao Cancelo Ruben Dias John Stones Nathan Ake Midfielders Rodri KDB Phil Foden Forwards Bernardo Silva Erling Haaland Julian Alvarez

That’s my best guess at the XI against Sevilla. What do you think Cityzens? Let’s have your picks in the comments.