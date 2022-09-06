Gut Feelings for Sevilla FC vs. Manchester City

Manchester CIty are off to Spain to face Sevilla FC in the opening match of UEFA Champions League Group G. Bitter and Blue’s front page writers are here to give our predictions for the match.

Manc Pete (@inuisibilem) - Managing Editor

Saturday was disappointing for all blues, but not the end of the world. City now need to enter Champions League mode and that may have played a part at the weekend. Sevilla were hammered by Barca at the weekend and I can’t see them hurting City. I’m going for 3-1 to the blues

Saul Garcia (@BitterandBlue1) - CoManaging Editor

Tough game away and the couple injuries City have don’t help. Think they can get a win though as Sevilla are under duress by fans and have really underperformed in La Liga. Haaland and Alvarez will show up as will KDB, City win 2-1.

CITYZENDuck (@duckman4real)- Front Page Writer

City somehow managed only a draw against Aston Villa at the weekend. Now it’s on to a new competition as they head to the continent to face Sevilla in the opening match of their UEFA Champions League group. Sevilla have not been in their best form early, and I don’t think City will falter in the same way twice. I like the Sky Blues 3-1.

There you have it Cityzens. What’s your prediction? Let us know in the comments.