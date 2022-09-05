Pep Talk: “If we are not good, we go home and get punishments from fans and media..”

Manchester City begin their excursion in a new season of the Champions League. They face Sevilla away in the opening match and we had another Pep presser to go over. He dives in to injuries, Sevilla and much more!

Let’s dive in-

Pep Guardiola Reaction

(On if serious injuries) John is not much. Kyle is not much too, but I don’t know if he will be ready for Saturday, or Dortmund or Wolves before the international break.

“It’s a difficult competition, proud to be here again. We try since day one, we didn’t get much but the last year to the last stages. I don’t know, tomorrow on the pitch, against BVB, Copenhagen. It depends on our performance...”

“If we are not good, we go home and get punishments from fans and media and then after a while move forward. Last season, we fought to be here, we know how difficult it will be. Spanish teams dominate Europe...”

“Tomorrow don’t miss the spectacle in this stadium. We try and do a good game and try to do three points.”

“They (Sevilla) won’t be concerned with just defending. We have to be prepared because they will be aggressive. This competition is played with a lot of enthusiasm. More so in a stadium like this one. We have to be prepared for that. We have to crank up the pace.”

“We don’t win just for Erling and don’t lose just for Erling. He has a special quality and might be able to solve some problems. If we don’t play good we aren’t going to win games.”