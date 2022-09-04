Manchester City Draw At Aston Villa: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City have drawn away to Aston Villa in a missed oportunity for the City lads. A game full of domination, chance creation and they were got on two counters executed well. Add a goal that was disallowed for Villa and we could have had a much different match.

Alas, we move on to the reaction

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“We struggled in the first half to create chances apart from when we arrived in the final third with Kyle and a few from Phil,” said Guardiola. “We were not precise enough and it was not good. “But we didn’t play bad and we only conceded one shot in 90 minutes which unfortunately was a goal, but we had to break the line in the moment when we were in control and we didn’t concede a lot of balls in the one action we defended poorly and they made a good goal.”

Notable Tweets