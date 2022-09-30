Manchester City v Manchester United: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a surging United next as the Premier League is back!

The Premier League is rolling and we are all ready for the Manchester Derby!

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Ashton New Rd, Manchester, England

Time and Date: Sunday 2 October 2022, Kickoff at 14:00 BST, 9.00 am (EST, USA)

Referee: Michael Oliver.

Assistants: Stuart Burt, Simon Bennett.

Fourth official: David Coote.

VAR: Paul Tierney.

Assistant VAR: Adrian Holmes.

TV Info: SKY Sports (UK), Peacock/USA Network/Universo (USA), DAZN (Canada), Hotstar VIP (India), Paramount+ (Mexico), SuperSport (Nigeria)

Preview

City return from the international break in second place in the Premier League with five wins and two draws from the seven matches so far this season. In the league so far, City have scored 23 goals and conceded just six.

United have 12 points from six matches so far in the league this season, winning four and losing twice. They have a goal difference of 0, having scored and conceded eight goals.

A fun match is ahead as a new matchup provides much entertainment. Ten Haag vs Guardiola!

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

Pep Guardiola’s side have three notable outs,. Aymeric Laporte, John Stones and Kalvin Phillips.

United have Dubraka, Rashford, Van de Beek, Martial and Williams questionable. Maguire is out.

Prediction

Manchester City 3-2 Manchester United