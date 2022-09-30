Pep Talk: “It’s important, big rival. Try to figure out what we’re going to do and what we can do to beat them.”

Pep Guardiola is a man confident in his team. He will need it as the gauntlet from now until the World Cup will take its toll on the staff and players. Speaking in is pre game presser he spoke about the Manchester Derby, injuries, match congestion and much more.

Let’s dive in-

On derby

“I always expect the best, they have it for many years, they come with a resolve. Top side, against Southampton, Liverpool and Arsenal at home. The momentum is there...” “It’s important, big rival. Try to figure out what we’re going to do and what we can do to beat them. You don’t have to make extra emotion. The stadium will be full, supporters behind us, they know we’ll do our best...” “In Spain, Barcelona and Madrid, it is more noisy in the days before, more media, everything. The rest, in Germany, here, you can work. Enjoy to watch the derby...”

Pep on injuries/physios

“He’s(Laporte) training really well, trained alone when people were with the national teams...” “It’s not weird. When there are European cups or World Cups, many physios go with players. Always I said to the club, the most important department is the physios. Erling struggled a lot in Dortmund...” “Most of the year injured, arrived at #ManCity with problems after a small surgery in the summer. Worked with Mario and other guys. Thanks to them and other guys, he plays every game. Last season wasn’t possible...”

On few training sessions

“Some more than others, but everyone will be involved. Since I am a manager, I’ve been like that 11, 12 years ago, every three days a game. No surprise. Adapt, adjust, recover well with ice in the legs. Train specific what you need to improve...”

On United tactically

“When you are on top, you have more rivals. In the middle, you have less rivals. Big rivals make you better. We have to play a perfect game [vs Manchester United]. They have qualities up front, physicality...” “Quality in the middle with [Christian] Eriksen, [Bruno] Fernandes, physicality with Casimero and [Scott] McTominay. United always like that, Old Trafford we’ve been better than at the Etihad but it’s our stadium, looking forward, prepared...”

Lastly, Pep on big matches

“There’s a plan for how they attack and defend. They have to believe, an opportunity to express our skills in front of thousands, millions of people. We do it for them, we be ourselves, what we are, don’t be scared...” “Be up front, try to play up front. I prefer to be active than reactive. Teams have always been like this...”

A good one today as the Derby brings out a little more fire. So ready for this one!