Sergio Aguero Urges Pep Guardiola to Give Julian Alvarez ‘Freedom’ at Manchester City

Sergio Aguero has had a keen interest in his fellow countryman, Julian Alvarez, since they briefly played alongside each other for Argentina. Aguero has gone on to hang up his boots while Alvarez has seen his stock rise by the day. That has led to a regular place in the national team and becoming an integral part of City’s first team setup.

Aguero believes Alvarez has what it takes to carry on the touch and be a key man for both his country and the Blues for the next generation. Moving to Manchester City has intensified the City legend’s interest in the young striker with a longing to see the new man follow in his footsteps.

Although Erling Haaland’s incredible start to life at the Etihad Stadium has taken all the attention away from Alvarez, Aguero still believes City have got gold in their hands in the player. So far the 22-year-old has not disappointed. He has shone brightly whenever he has been called upon to play.

He made a good start to life as a City player when he netted his very first goal for the club in his very first competitive game scoring against Liverpool in the Community Shield. Since then, opportunities to feature have been few and far between.

But in his only Premier League start for the club so far, he scored twice, as if to make a statement. But it’s still early days in the season. So much more is yet to come. And as a way of preparing for the future, Alvarez’s fellow countryman Sergio Aguero has urged Pep Guardiola to give him more freedom in order to get the best from the young forward.

Speaking about the player in a recent interview, the City legend said of Alvarez:

“He’s seriously good. He plays with more freedom up front. I’d give him freedom to roam if it was me, to get in there and cause trouble. I’d let him play free.”

When the new man was shown a clip of Aguero’s comments while being interviewed by CityTV, he agreed with his compatriot, stressing that he is used to playing that way.

“I’ve always played in different positions across the forward line. I can play on the wings, nearer to the middle, or roam across all three like he did. I’ve done that all my life, moving across the forward positions in attack,” Alvarez responded

It remains to be seen if Guardiola will pay any attention to the advice and change the way he uses the Argentine. But given the fact that the Catalan manager likes to stick to his principles, it’s unlikely he will change his system to suit Alvarez. Be that as it may, as long as the young forward continues to perform when called upon, he will have more and more opportunities to do the talking with his feet.

When the output is there, even Guardiola will listen. As he delivers for club and country both managers will pay attention and play to his strengths. No one argues with results, after all.