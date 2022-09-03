 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Aston Villa vs. Manchester City

My guess at City’s starters at Villa Park

By CITYZENDuck
Manchester City v Nottingham Forest - Premier League Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Manchester City travel to Villa Park this Saturday to visit Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa. Here’s my guess at how Pep Guardiola will have the lads lined up in Birmingham.

Once again, it is easy to pick the centre-half partnership. John Stones and Ruben Dias are really the only choices, although I wouldn’t be surprised if Manu Akanji made his debut as a post-60th minute sub.

Ilkay Gundogan should get the start in midfield here. It’s been a few matches since the captain was first out of the tunnel.

Up front, I’m giving Erling Haaland the day off and giving Julian Alvarez his first look as the focal point of the attack. Bernardo Silva or Riyad Mahrez on the right is a toss-up, but I’ll take Riyad today.

Goal

Ederson

Defenders

Kyle Walker

Ruben Dias

John Stones

Joao Cancelo

Midfielders

Rodri

KDB

Ilkay Gundogan

Forwards

Riyad Mahrez

Julian Alvarez

Phil Foden

That’s my best guess at the XI against Villa. What do you think Cityzens? Let’s have your picks in the comments.

