CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Aston Villa vs. Manchester City

Manchester City travel to Villa Park this Saturday to visit Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa. Here’s my guess at how Pep Guardiola will have the lads lined up in Birmingham.

Once again, it is easy to pick the centre-half partnership. John Stones and Ruben Dias are really the only choices, although I wouldn’t be surprised if Manu Akanji made his debut as a post-60th minute sub.

Ilkay Gundogan should get the start in midfield here. It’s been a few matches since the captain was first out of the tunnel.

Up front, I’m giving Erling Haaland the day off and giving Julian Alvarez his first look as the focal point of the attack. Bernardo Silva or Riyad Mahrez on the right is a toss-up, but I’ll take Riyad today.

Goal Ederson Defenders Kyle Walker Ruben Dias John Stones Joao Cancelo Midfielders Rodri KDB Ilkay Gundogan Forwards Riyad Mahrez Julian Alvarez Phil Foden

That’s my best guess at the XI against Villa. What do you think Cityzens? Let’s have your picks in the comments.